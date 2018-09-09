UFC News: Jim Millers made history at UFC 228 Prelims

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 385 // 09 Sep 2018, 07:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jim Miller

What's the story?

35-year-old Lightweight veteran Jim Miller has made history at tonight's UFC 228 pay-per-view by becoming the first man to compete in 30 UFC fights.

Miller then eventually went on to shock the entire world in his win over Alex White.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Miller made his UFC debut in 2008 when he and his brother Dan signed with the promotion at the same time.

At UFC: 89, Miller made his Octagon debut when he defeated David Baron via rear-naked choke submission in the third round. In his next few fights, Miller was victorious over the likes of Matt Wiman, Mac Danzig, and Mark Bocek.

Throughout the years, the former Cage Fury Fighting Lightweight Champion also shared the Octagon with notable fighters such as Dan Hooker, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, and former Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis.

The heart of the matter

In his highly anticipated UFC 228 Preliminary Lightweight bout against Alex White, veteran fighter Jim Miller once again proved their entire MMA Universe that despite having competed in 30 professional fights the 35-year-old still has a lot left in his gas tank.

Both Miller and White quickly started off their fight in classic back-and-forth fashion, as they quickly exchanged few rights and lefts.

Miller, however, saw his chance to capitalize, rushing forward with punches and then grabbing on to his neck when White tried to rise. Miller's hold subsequently did the job for him, forcing White to tap out within the first 89 seconds of the fight.

What's next?

With this win, Jim Miller's current UFC record stands at (18-11) with an overall MMA record of (29-12). And this win definitely proves to be a huge confidence booster for Miller as well, given the fact that he came into this bout following a loss against Dan 'Hangman' Hooker.

As of this writing, it is still to be seen what the future holds for Jim Miller and who his next Octagon opponent turns out to be.

Who will be the next one to beat the record set by Jim Miller? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!