UFC News: Jimi Manuwa announces his retirement from MMA

Tom Ward
CONTRIBUTOR
News
25   //    05 Jun 2019, 02:31 IST

Jimi Manuwa
Jimi Manuwa

What's the story?

British veteran Jimi Manuwa announced his retirement from MMA earlier today after a knockout loss to light heavyweight prospect Alexander Rakic at UFC Stockholm on Saturday. The 'Poster Boy' of British MMA posted a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram, acknowledging that age and his gun-slinging style had finally caught up with him.

In case you didn't know...

The 39-year-old started his career late, making his professional debut in 2008. Manuwa joined the UFC promotion on the back of a 14-fight win streak, beating all his opponents inside the distance and claiming the UCMMA title in the process.

The heart of the matter

Manuwa (17-6) ends his MMA career with memorable wins over Ovince Saint Preux, Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson. The fan favorite will be remembered as an entertaining explosive striker with only 2 of his 23 fights going the distance - both against Jan Blachowicz.

Manuwa stated via an instagram post:

"I had my first pro fight after 2 weeks training and I won. Within the first 2 years i was UK number 1, but the goal was to fight for the UFC. I won all my fights by KO and in 2012 accepted a UFC contract after turning them down twice with an 11-0 record all knockouts."
"I've had a great martial arts career and the last 4 fights have been tough losses to take not only for myself but for my family who is always first, I've given out mostly knockouts and taken a few myself, that’s my fan loving style but it takes a toll on the body especially concussions which are not visible to the eye."

He follows his fellow light heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson into retirement after the Swede left his gloves in the Octagon following a submission loss to Anthony Smith on Saturday.

What's next?

Despite a 4-fight slump (including 3 knockout losses), Manuwa will always be remembered for his exciting performances inside the cage, earning lucrative fight bonuses on 4 occasions. He consistently ranked in the division's top 10 during his time in the UFC, notably breaking into the top 4.

