UFC News: Jimi Manuwa suffers serious injury, pulls out of UFC Fight Night: 137 main event

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 102 // 18 Sep 2018, 15:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jimi Manuwa is out of Fight Night Brazil

What's the story?

Prior to the upcoming UFC Fight Night: 137 event in Sao Paolo, Brazil, there has been another major change to the card's main event as Light Heavyweight veteran Jimi Manuwa is officially out of his scheduled bout against Thiago Santos.

In case you didn't know...

Having initially turned down a contract with the UFC a few years ago, English MMA fighter Jimi Manuwa signed with the UFC in July of 2012 before making his Octagon debut against Kyle Kingsbury at UFC on Fuel TV 5 and eventually winning his first Octagon fight via TKO due to doctor stoppage.

Currently coming off two back-to-back losses in the hands of Volkan Oezdemir and Jan Blachowicz, Manuwa was initially scheduled to face veteran Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 137, but plans were subsequently changed after the latter had suffered an injury and was replaced by Thiago Santos.

The heart of the matter

Just six days prior to the next big UFC event in Brazil (UFC Fight Night: 137), English fighter Jimi Manuwa is now out of his slated main event against Thiago Santos due to a serious injury which the 38-year-old suffered almost immediately after landing in Brazil.

However, as a late replacement for Manuwa, it has now been reported by MMAJunkie that former LFA Middleweight Champion Eryk Anders will be stepping in on short notice for Manuwa in the UFC Fight Night: 137 headliner.

Below is the updated card for UFC Fight Night: 137

MAIN CARD

Thiago “Marreta” Santos vs. Eryk Anders

Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli

Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell

Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez

PRELIMINARY CARD

Christos Giagos vs. Charles Oliveira

Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann

Augusto Sakai vs. Chase Sherman

PRELIMINARY CARD

Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

Marya Bueno Silva vs. Gillian Robertson

Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Luigi Vendramini

Alex Chambers vs. Livia Renata Souza

What's next?

UFC Fight Night: 137 will be taking place at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paolo, Brazil on the 22nd of September, 2018.