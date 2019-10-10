UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk aggressively responds when asked about struggling with weight cut for Michelle Waterson fight

UFC 231 Shevchenko v Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is undoubtedly one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history. When looking upon the Strawweight division now and the title constantly changing hands, it's incredible to think that Jedrzejczyk had five title defenses to her name.

There have been reports recently that Jedrzejczyk is struggling to make weight and offered to fight Michelle Waterson at Catchweight. Waterson allegedly denied doing so, with certain reports from Combate stating that Waterson was given the ultimatum of either fighting Jedrzejczyk at Catchweight or facing Jessica Andrade at UFC 244.

In the media day interview, Jedrzejczyk was flooded with questions about her weight cut, getting visibly annoyed while trying to keep her composure. Here is what she said about the weight cut when asked by ESPN's Bret Okamoto:

"Did I miss something? Was the weigh-ins today? Is it tomorrow? It's on Friday, so please give me time and space to easily make weight and fight Michelle Waterson on Saturday"

From the look of things, Jedrzejczyk likely tried taking a stab at asking UFC to make the fight at Catchweight. Joanna admitted that in every camp regardless of the fighter, there are usually issues with the weight cut.

She said that while some people think it's easy to do so, there are a lot of different factors that go into cutting weight. She seemed rather defensive and hostile about the reports. When asked whether she's confident she'll make weight, she shut down the reporter asking "Are you confident you'll wake up in the morning tomorrow?"

She hardly let reporters complete their questions but insisted that she doesn't find it annoying because she cuts it off. She said that she's enjoying fight week but the last few days have been rough for her. Regardless, she has tried to stay positive on social media and hopefully, she manages to cut weight successfully without depleting her body.

