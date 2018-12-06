UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk claims victory at UFC 231 will cement her legacy as the G.O.A.T female fighter

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 06 Dec 2018, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

JJ will be looking to have gold around her waist once again!

What's the story?

On Wednesday's UFC 231 Press Conference at The Winter Garden Theatre, former UFC Strawweight Champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk stated that winning the vacant UFC Women's Flyweight Championship would indeed establish her as the greatest female fighter of all time.

In case you didn't know...

After having dominated UFC's Strawweight Division for all these years, Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered her very first loss in MMA at UFC 217 when she was dominated by Rosa Namajunas, who made the former champion tapout after landing some heavy strikes.

At UFC 223, Jedrzejczyk and Namajunas met once again in a rematch, only this time, the fight ended via split decision in favor of 'Thug Rose' who retained the UFC Strawweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this year, former Straw-weight Queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced that she would make her return to the Women's Flyweight Division and for her first fight back in the 125-pound division, it was confirmed by the UFC that Jedrzejczyk would face Valentina Shevchenko.

Ahead of Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk's fight at UFC 231, the two fighters came face-to-face at Wednesday's Press Conference and during a verbal exchange between the two JJ claimed that victory this Sunday will certainly establish her place as the greatest female fighter of all time. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“After my victory on Saturday, I will prove that I am the GOAT of women’s MMA."

Furthermore, Joanna also sounded pretty thrilled about her move to 125 and spoke about her training and camp ahead of her fight against Shevchenko.

“First thing I feel so happy and this camp I realized how difficult it is and how the weight cut and being on a strict diet for so many weeks can impact your body, your brain, and your performance. So this camp was different because I was able to do more."

What's next?

UFC 231 takes place on the 9th of December, 2018 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Advertisement