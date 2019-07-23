UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk 'not impressed' with Jessica Andrade

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 23 Jul 2019, 05:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

What's the story?

UFC Women's Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade is on an extremely impressive run at the moment. In her last four fights, she has won every single one of them. Now, she is about to headline the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was recently on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show where she talked about what she thought about Jessica Andrade. She revealed that she was not impressed with the fighter and also revealed what she thought about Andrade's upcoming fight against Weili Zhang.

In case you didn't know...

The last time that Jessica Andrade lost a fight, it was against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Since then she has been on a winning streak and has beaten some of the top fighters in the UFC at the moment.

She last beat Rose Namajunas to win the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Jessica Andrade is about to defend her Championship for the first time since she won it at UFC 237. However, her former opponent, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, is not at all impressed by Jessica Andrade.

"I know her good side is her wrestling -- the takedowns. Striking was never her good side. She can throw some good punches and some combinations. She is very strong and she is always going forward. I am not impressed, I am not impressed."

She also said that she felt that Andrade's opponent was 'very tough'. She added that she wished Andrade luck and that she felt it would be interesting to see what was going to happen between them.

"I'm not impressed."@joannamma borrows a line from GSP when assessing glimpses of Jessica Andrade's training pic.twitter.com/JdqTS1oYSQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 22, 2019

For any quotes taken from this article, please h/t Sportskeeda.

What's next?

Joanna Jedrzejczyk last suffered a defeat at UFC 231 in December of 2018 to Valentina Shevchenko. Since then she has not fought but is about to make a return to Strawweight later this year in October at UFC on ESPN 6.