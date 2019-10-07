UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk not pleased with behaviour of team-mate Colby Covington

Kieran Herring // 07 Oct 2019, 14:30 IST

UFC 231 Shevchenko v Jedrzejczyk

Colby Covington is no stranger to controversy and is certainly not averse to rubbing his UFC colleagues the wrong way from time to time. However, it appears that Covington may finally have crossed a line, causing his own team-mates to air their frustrations with his behavior.

Covington is a member - and self-proclaimed 'team captain' - of the world-famous American Top Team gym alongside a host of top-level MMA stars, including Dustin Poirier - who Covington publicly branded as a 'crying little b***h' after his emotional post-fight press conference at UFC 242 in September.

During a recent interview with Canadian sports network The Score, UFC strawweight contender and American Top Team member Joanna Jedrzejczyk did not hold back on her opinion of Colby's behavior towards his team-mates in the gym.

”You shouldn’t s**t in your gym. What (Covington) has done, it’s like pretty shady, you know? I really do not respect that. I really don’t like it because we are all teammates.”

”It was really not nice because even if I really like Khabib, I need to and I want to stick to my people and support them. I saw how hard Dustin Poirier was training before the fight. The gym is very big. We all are different, from different cultures, different countries, we all behave differently, we all have a different sense of humour."

"But the thing is you should support your teammates, it doesn’t matter if you like them or not. We represent one team, we represent the same colours, so we should support each other as much as we can.”

With his own team beginning to losing patience with his brash and outspoken personality, Covington would be wise to avoid voicing his opinions on his team-mates in the future. Otherwise, he may end up completely losing the last remaining allies he has within mixed-martial arts.