UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk opens up on how breakup from fiance affected her career

There was a time when Joanna Jedrzejczyk was the most feared woman in the UFC, and she herself predicted she would retire undefeated.

However, her first pro MMA loss to Rose Namajunas in November 2017 kickstarted a slump in form for the former UFC Strawweight Champion.

Jedrzejczyk revealed the reason behind her brief downfall on the most recent edition of UFC Unfiltered. She opened up about her relationship struggles and revealed that she was coming off a breakup with her ex-fiance before her first fight against Namajunas.

It sadly got worse for the Polish fighter as she was informed about her manager's financial mismanagement in 2019. Jedrzejczyk also found out last year that her fiance was cheating on her.

“Life of a single [woman]. People in Poland know more, but people in the states and worldwide, they don’t know much about my private life. The last two years were pretty difficult for me. It was a rough time, and I feel like 2019 is a special year, so I can’t wait for 2020.”

"I broke up with my fiance, and we broke up before my first fight with Rose Namajunas, and this terrible weight cut happened, and I broke up again. This year I found out that my [previous Polish] manager messed up my money, and then I found out that my fiance was cheating on me."

Jedrzejczyk also revealed details of the conversation she had with the woman her fiance went out with. The 32-year-old fighter added that everyone goes through personal problems that negatively affect our professional lives.

“That girl called me; I think that she was afraid that I was going to beat her up so badly, but I was like, ‘No, I’m kidding.’ I just want to show to people and tell people that there’s always something going on in our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are. If your private life is not going in the right direction, you’re not going to be successful in the sport, or in the business.” H/t Credit: MMAFighting

Jedrzejczyk was honest about the tribulations in her personal life and is willing to put all the bad things from the past behind her and focus on an exciting 2020.

The former Queen of the Strawweight division feels smarter, stronger and more experienced as she goes into her fight against Weili Zhang for the Strawweight title, scheduled to take place at UFC 248 on March 7th, 2020.