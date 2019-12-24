UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk planning on another division change

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will take on Weili Zhang for the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship at UFC 248 in March next year, but the former UFC Champion has already set her sights on potentially moving back to the Flyweight division in the future.

During a recent interaction with reporters at UFC 245, Joanna was asked about moving up to the 125 lb division again.

Joanna admitted that the plan was for her to have another run in the Flyweight division.

Definitely. That’s the plan for the future.

Yeah, maybe in the future. Before my fight with Valentina Shevchenko, I didn’t have enough time to prepare for this fight for a different division, you know? I had only six weeks to prepare and face one of the greatest. H/t Credit: MMA News

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is still considered to be the greatest Women's Strawweight fighter of all time. Her legendary title reign ended when she was beaten by Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in 2017. Joanna lost the subsequent title rematch as well against Namajunas before getting back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres in July 2018.

Jedrzejczyk then shifted her attention towards becoming a champion in another weight class as she went up to 125 lb and faced Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant UFC Flyweight Championship.

The former Queen of the Strawweights was convincingly beaten by 'Bullet' at UFC 231.

Joanna returned to the Strawweight division earlier this year and notched up a victory against Michelle Waterson, a win that propelled her to another title opportunity.

While the Polish fighter may want to get back the Strawweight belt she once held with pride, she is also focussed on tending to some unfinished business in the Women's Flyweight division.