UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares what plans she has for the Strawweight Champ's 'juicy punches'

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 Dec 2019, 14:47 IST SHARE

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is all set to face Zhang Weili's power punches and reclaim her title as the two lock horns on March 7 at UFC 248.

In a backstage interview in the recently concluded UFC 245 last Saturday, Jedrzejczyk talked about what plans she has up her sleeve to beat the Strawweight Champion and take back the belt once again.

MMA Junkie reported.

Jedrzejczyk to show Weili her Polish power

Weili put up a tremendous show of power as she took out the former Champ Jessica Andrade in just 42 seconds to win the Strawweight belt in August. Jedrzejczyk fully acknowledges the strength her opponent has, but she is also positive about showing up with her own set of fighting prowess.

"Every opponent is different, and she’s definitely very strong. She’s young, very hungry, her punches are juicy, and I watch her fight two days ago with Mikey Brown because we – Mikey Brown is crazy about this fight. We’re going to have a good plan, but of course I will have to take this fight second by second. Like I said, she’s very dangerous, but I will show her this Polish power very soon."

Jedrzejczyk had also referred to Zeili's punches to being "juicy", why which she meant how she was all brawn and muscles, if not the most technical of fighters.

"Juicy and crispy and, yeah, she’s wild. She’s wild. Definitely she’s wild. She’s not that technical of a fighter, but she’s very strong. She’s big, she’s massive, so that’s why her punches are very juicy. I’m tall in the strawweight division, so I’m never going to be like bully person you know, like big person and very muscular."