UFC News: Joe Rogan advocates complete change in MMA judging system

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

UFC 214: Weigh-ins

You will often hear fighters saying that they look to finish a fight inside the octagon instead of leaving it to the judges. While that may sound like they don't want to leave the fate of their fights to chance, matter of the fact is that with the inconsistency in decisions made by judges over the years, the fighters just don't trust the judges anymore.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has bashed the judges for messing up relevantly easy decisions time and again. Rogan was left bewildered at the fact that the judges had scored the main event fight at UFC 245 between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington a split-decision until Usman took matters into his own hands and finished Covington in the last round.

Speaking on his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience', Rogan said that the need of the hour is to have a more comprehensive scoring system that recognizes every aspect of the fight game.

“I think the system sucks. The 10-point must system. It’s boxing’s system, it’s not our system. We shouldn’t have that system. We should have a more comprehensive system that recognizes everything.”

Rogan also said that most prominent judges in UFC have been boxing judges in the past with very little knowledge of mixed martial arts and that influences their decisions.

“The judges should at least have some martial arts experience, and I know there’s a bunch of them that have never even (expletive) trained, they just took some courses. It’s horrible. It’s horrible and they don’t do anything about it. There’s people that have put in bad decision after bad decision and then you see them still being listed as judges, and you’re like ‘This is crazy.’”

Rogan offered his own take on a solution for this longstanding problem of MMA judging and he insists it all starts with a drastic step.

“They need to fire everyone. You know what they need to do man? They should hire ex-fighters. When you see some of these people that are judging, you know that they’ve never done anything. They don’t have any idea of what’s going on. They just have a cursory understanding of fighting and that’s not acceptable for the highest level of the game. There’s so many ex-fighters that would make amazing referees or judges.”