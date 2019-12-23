UFC News: John Dodson vs Nathaniel Wood set for UFC Rio Rancho

John Dodson is set for his Octagon return

An exciting Bantamweight bout has been added to the upcoming UFC Rio Rancho card, as John Dodson will step into the Octagon to take on Nathaniel Wood.

John Dodson's last UFC fight

Dodson last competed in the UFC in February at UFC Fight Night 145, losing to Petr Yan via unanimous decision. Prior to his loss to Yan, Dodson had suffered a defeat at the hands of Jimmie Rivera and he is now desperately looking for a win in the UFC.

Nathaniel Wood's last Octagon outing

On the other hand, Nathaniel Wood made his UFC debut against Johnny Eduardo in 2018 and has been on a winning streak ever since. Wood last competed in the Octagon back in March when he defeated Jose Alberto Quinonez via second-round submission.

John Dodson vs Nathaniel Wood set for Rio Rancho

Following an initial report from Sherdog, the UFC has now officially confirmed that former Flyweight Championship contender Dodson will be making his return to the Octagon to take on Nathaniel Wood at the upcoming UFC Rio Rancho card.

UFC Rio Rancho will take place on the 15th of February and the main event will feature a Light Heavyweight rematch between Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson.