UFC News: Jon Jones addresses the Jan Blachowicz threat

Jon Jones

Jon Jones is losing no sleep over Jan Blachowicz's challenge for the UFC Light Heavyweight title that he currently holds. In fact, he believes the outcome of the fight is quite inevitable, hinting he can easily overpower the Polish fighter.

Blachowicz calls out Jones for the title

Ever since Blachowicz won the fight against Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 via knockout, he has been trying hard to secure a bout for the Light Heavyweight title with the current champion, Jon "Bones" Jones. He has said so explicitly on multiple media platforms in the past few weeks, including Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, where he vowed to make Jones feel his "legendary Polish power" if he gets the title shot.

Although Blachowicz's attempts caught Jones' attention, the latter refuses to be worried about it at all.

Jones has a fitting reply for Blachowicz

In a series of tweets following the comments, Jones made it quite clear that he is least bothered about the danger Blachowicz poses to his title. In one tweet, he made fun of the fighter's polite manner of challenging. In another, he went a step ahead and said that everyone knows "what happens here" if Jan gets the "taste of the dream team" he is asking for.

I almost felt slightly nervous until I heard him say thank you at the end. 😩 https://t.co/EzOXrCTUGr — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2019

We got Jan out there politely asking for a taste of the dream team. We all know what happens here — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2019

Jones' last fight was in the main event of the same UFC 239 where Blachowicz beat Rockhold. Jones fought against Thiago Santos and defeated him in a split decision win at the end of three rounds. That was his second fight of the year and one of the most competitive ones of his impressive UFC career.

With a spot that he has been eyeing on the final pay-per-view card in UFC 245 which will take place in December, Jones would fulfill his goal of fighting thrice in 2019 that he had set from the beginning of the year.

