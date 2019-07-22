UFC News: Jon Jones allegedly charged with battery for strip club incident

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 49 // 22 Jul 2019, 16:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Jones

What's the story?

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones has once again found himself in hot water with the law, as he has been charged with one count of battery for an alleged incident at a strip club back in April.

In case you didn't know...

After the conclusion to his third suspension, Jon Jones made his return to the Octagon at UFC 232 in a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones would capture the Light Heavyweight Championship after he defeated Gustafsson by technical knockout in the third round.

In the first defense of his second reign as the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jones would defeat Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235 via unanimous decision to retain his title.

At the recently concluded UFC 239 pay-per-view, Jones faced Thiago Santos and would eventually retain his title via split decision once again.

The heart of the matter...

On late Sunday night, KRQE News 13 initially reported that UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones has been charged with battery after causing trouble back in April with a cocktail waitress, who worked at TD’s Eubank Showclub.

According to reports, Jones allegedly slapped the waitress inappropriately and then pulled her down on his lap and kissed her on the neck, as well. The waitress apparently also told the police that she was placed in a chokehold by Jones and was lifted off the ground.

On June 11, Jones failed to appear at a bond arraignment at the Albuquerque Metropolitan Court, according to online court orders. The court attempted to send Jones a letter but it was bounced back on 24th June.

Per the report from KRQE News 13, Jones paid a $300 cash bond on Sunday at the Metropolitan Court.

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”- James Hallinan stated in a statement sent to KRQE News 13. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

What's next?

Following his second successful title defense against Thiago Santos, current Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is apparently looking forward to his next fight. It will be interesting to note what the UFC has in store for the 205 lb division champion.