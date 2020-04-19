Jon Jones and Anthony Smith

When UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith and reigning champion Jon Jones fought inside the Octagon, the pair showed immense respect towards each other but it seems that their relationship has soured as the pair recently engaged in a verbal spat on social media.

Tale of the Twitter war between Jones and Smith

Jones addressed a tweet to Smith after the latter revealed that he got into a physical altercation with an intruder who broke into his house in Nebraska. Smith shared the details of the terrifying incident where the intruder used an open garage door to enter Smith's house when fortunately, 'Lionheart' managed to keep him subdued until police finally arrived.

Jones commented on the incident saying that he was glad that no harm was inflicted on Smith and his family but took a slightly uncalled for dig at the fighter by following it up with - “no way that dude would have left my house walking.”

Jones' snide dig drew the ire of Smith, who then took to Twitter to lambaste the champ for being insensitive towards a serious incident that could have endangered Smith as well as his family's lives.

“What a perfect moment to flex, Jon, in the middle of a disaster like that in my home. Just when you thought ‘that’s pretty admirable of Jon Jones to reach out and well-wish me,’ and then as you continue reading you’re like ‘oh that’s right, I forgot you’re still a f**king douchebag.’"

Smith's words stung the champion and he retorted to Smith via a tweet he has now deleted, where he blamed Smith for letting the disaster happen by keeping the garage door open and even said that had he been the intruder, Smith would have had a very tough time that night.

“Anthony, if you’re going to leave your garage door open all night, hurry up and buy the family a gun, some mace or something. A douchebag more like me could’ve completely had his way with you all night, that could’ve been bad for everyone.”