UFC News: Jon Jones and Anthony Smith have seemingly agreed on a title fight

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    05 Jan 2019, 12:04 IST

Anthony Smith (left) and Jon Jones (right)
Anthony Smith (left) and Jon Jones (right)

What's the story?

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones is determined to defend his newly won title at least three times this year and according to his latest post on Instagram, Jones is all set to put his title on the line first against one of the fastest rising stars' in the UFC's Light Heavyweight Division in the form of Anthony Smith.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones made his highly awaited return to the UFC Octagon at UFC 232, in the main event of the show against Swedish fighter Alexander Gustafsson. Having faced off five years ago at UFC 165 in 2013, this was the rematch between the two Light Heavyweight fighters.

Jones, however, made quick work of Gustafsson and finished off the fight in the third round in fascinating fashion, finishing 'The Mauler' via third-round TKO to become a three-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

In his very recent Instagram post, Jon Jones posted a photo of him apparently tape studying Anthony Smith's recent UFC fights, as he dropped a massive hint on Jones possibly matching up with 'Lionheart' for his very first defense of the Light Heavyweight Championship.

Smith, who recently spoke with TMZ Sports, also claimed that his team has been in negotiations for a potential fight against Jon Jones and it's just a matter of time before the fight eventually gets finalized. (H/T: MMAjunkie)

“It sounds like he’s in. Of course, [my manager] has already been talking to the UFC and I think that they’re working that out and seeing what that looks like as far as timelines and stuff, but I’m in.”

What's next?

As of right now, Jon Jones' future and first title defense has not been confirmed yet, however, if everything goes right, expect Jones to defend his title against a top contender in 2019. Fighters like Corey Anderson, who was also victorious at UFC 232, has certainly made their case clear regarding a potential shot at the LHW Title.

