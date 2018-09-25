UFC News: Jon Jones asked to be a 'snitch' for USADA investigations?

Jon Jones, during the main event at UFC 214, in July 2017.

What's the story?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, received a 30 months reduction in his sentence after agreeing to cooperate with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), in the pursuit of an investigation.

Speculations around this news have been attributed to Jon willing to go to the extent of 'snitching' on fellow teammates and fighters, in order to receive the discounted suspension term.

In case you didn't know...

In the month of July 2017, Jones was tested positive for the use of an illegal performance-enhancing steroid, Turinabol. He was immediately suspended and stripped of his belt that he claimed after beating arch-rival, Daniel Cormier, via a third-round knockout.

Earlier this month, Jones received a 15-month suspension from USADA, allowing him to return to the Octagon on October 28th.

Jones is said to have received clear instructions from USADA to help them by providing substantial information about PED use in the sport. It is speculated that if he fails to abide by this agreement, the reduction in his sentence may be revoked.

Jones during his last fight against Daniel Cormier!

The heart of the matter

Jon Jones' manager, Malki Kawa, spoke on the Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and said that Jones was providing evidence about himself and not 'snitching' on someone else. However, the clause in Section 10.6.1.1 of the USADA agreement, states otherwise. A representative of USADA provided a statement of how policy actually works, and this is what it reads:

“There are two avenues in 10.6.1 of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy which allow for a reduction in sanctions: 1) an individual can get a sanction reduction if he or she provides information that results in USADA or another anti-doping agency bringing forward an Anti-Doping Policy Violation against other athletes or support personnel; and/or 2) a reduction can be given if the information results in a criminal or disciplinary body bringing forward a criminal offense against individuals.

Importantly, if the athlete or support personnel fails to continue to cooperate and provide credible substantial assistance, USADA will reinstate the original sanction. These rules set out in 10.6.1 are crystal clear and if they are not met, an individual would not be considered for a reduction based on substantial assistance. Because the substantial assistance relates to ongoing matters, USADA is unable to provide any further information.”

Here is the entire interview with Jon Jones' manager, Malki Kawa, talking about his UFC return and USADA suspension.

What's next?

Jon Jones is said to make his return to the Octagon early next year, or possibly even by the end of 2018.

Daniel Cormier is set to defend his championship belts against Brock Lesnar, and hence, it may be long until we see a rematch between Jones and Cormier. However, a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson is a fight that promises to be very much on the cards.

The future of the lightweight and heavyweight divisions seem to be resting heavily on the return of Jon Jones.

UFC president, Dana White, will also be looking to sign the former, undefeated light heavyweight champion as soon as possible.

