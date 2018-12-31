UFC News: Jon Jones claims Daniel Cormier was never the 'champ-champ'

Jon Jones

What's the story?

Jon Jones marked his UFC return against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in spectacular fashion and following his win over the Swedish star, Jones didn't take much time in order to fire the first shot at arch-rival Daniel Cormier, claiming the latter was never a 'champ-champ'.

In case you didn't know...

In the main event of UFC 232, Jon Jones made his return to the UFC for the first time since UFC 214 in 2017. Jones, who faced Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch from UFC 165 from 2013, comprehensively defeated 'The Mauler' via TKO in the third round of their fight to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for the record third time in his career.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with MMAjunkie in the post-fight Press Conference, Jon Jones took yet another major shot at arch-rival Daniel Cormier, stating that DC is rather a very quiet guy and only likes to talk if it is to discredit Jones and his legacy.

“When it comes to Daniel Cormier, he’s always quiet, unless he’s speaking out to discredit me and my legacy and my achievements. Every time he opens his mouth, and it works against him, I see the fans’ reaction. They’re like, ‘Dude, leave Jon Jones alone for once. He beat you. You sound so bitter.’ He works his hardest to try to discredit and de-legitimize the fact that I’ve beat him twice, and the only thing I want to de-legitimize as retaliation is his claim of being the light heavyweight champion."

Jones further stated that DC was never the Light Heavyweight Champion since he hasn't beaten the three-time champion and shouldn't be calling himself the 'champ-champ'.

“He was never the light heavyweight champion. He never beat me. This has been my era since 2011. I want to make that loud and clear. ‘DC’ is no champ-champ. When we talk about an asterisk next to my name, there’s always going to be an asterisk next to the idea of him being a champ-champ.”

What's next?

Jon Jones has already shown his interest in a third-fight with Daniel Cormier, however, the question remains is will Jones and DC collide in Light Heavyweight or go one up to Heavyweight in order to complete their trilogy?

