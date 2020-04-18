UFC News - Jon Jones denies Dominick Reyes a rematch; hints at title defense against Jan Blachowicz

Jones has been the UFC light heavyweight champion since December 29, 2018, and previously held the title from March 20, 2011 to April 28, 2015. He never lost his title inside the Octagon though. He was stripped of the title thrice from 2015 to 2018 due to failed drug tests, even though he successfully defended the title thrice during this period.

During his reign as champion, the champ has faced a horde of killers and he outlasted them every single time. Sometimes, Jon Jones simply outclassed his opponents, while some fights were a bit too close for comfort. However, the champion always survived.

The hunter is in search of fresh prey

Jones' last fight against Dominick Reyes was one such fight where it went down to the wire, and it ended up being a five-round thriller. Jones clinched the fight via unanimous decision but the fans want to see the pair run it back because the fight was actually too close to call.

However, if you ask the champ, he looks at it from a different perspective and wants to move on to new challenges instead of running it back against past foes.

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Jones took to Twitter to respond to Reyes, who called out Jones for a rematch recently. The reigning champ was taunted by Reyes, who said that Jones doesn't want to go to war again and that's why he isn't taking the fight against 'The Devastator'.

In a sharp reply, Jones said that champions "search for fresh meat" and hinted at a fight against Polish contender Blachowicz.

Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some 🍒 in Poland, haven’t had that yet. pic.twitter.com/frnLyFUkN1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

