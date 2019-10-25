UFC News: Jon Jones extends his sympathies towards controversy ridden Nate Diaz

Diaz brothers with Jon Jones.

Nate Diaz recently announced via Twitter that he apparently failed a drug test by USADA. He claims he will pull out of the main event bout at UFC 244 against Jorge Masvidal unless the matter is resolved. However, USADA has not yet come out with an official statement suspending Diaz, which means there is still a possibility of the fight coming to fruition.

After the controversial news of Diaz failing a drug test came out, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champ, Jon 'Bones' Jones came out in his support. (h/t Sports Bible)

Jones must be able to relate to what his colleague Nate Diaz is going through right now as the former is no stranger to controversies; from failed drug tests to USADA suspensions, 'Bones' has seen it all.

Jon stands beside Diaz

Jones showed sympathy towards Diaz through a series of tweets.

"And just like that, years of hard work discredited overnight, with one phone call. Not many people in the world know what you're feeling right now, I do. Keep your head up man."

And just like that, years of hard work discredited overnight, with one phone call. https://t.co/dyCAivteLU — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

"I knew I was innocent and was willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours with scientists and lawyers to prove it. I know you feel like someone is setting you up, that's exactly how I felt. At times it's going to feel like a pretty hopeless situation but maybe it's not, you can't just give up and do nothing. This is a different type of fight man, you owe it to your fans to fight it."

Not many people in the world know what you’re feeling right now, I do. Keep your head up man. I knew I was innocent and was willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours with scientists and lawyers to prove it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

I know you feel like someone is setting you up, that’s exactly how I felt. At times its going to feel like a pretty hopeless situation but maybe it’s not, you can’t just give up and do nothing. This is a different type of fight man, you owe it to your fans to fight it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

Diaz made an unbelievable comeback after three years at UFC 241 and beat Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision earlier this year. Nate Diaz was supposed to face Jorge Masvidal on 2nd November at the main event of UFC 244 for the UFC's exclusive 'BMF' title in a highly-anticipated matchup.

