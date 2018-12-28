×
UFC News: Jon Jones goes off on reporter following a controversial question

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
45   //    28 Dec 2018, 14:51 IST

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

What's the story?

During the recent UFC 232 Press Conference, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones definitely didn't seem too interested in answering the questions related to his recent drug test allegations which forced the UFC to change their location for UFC 232 from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones will make his UFC return this Sunday as part of UFC 232, as the former Light Heavyweight Champion gets set for a highly awaited rematch against Alexander Gustafsson. Jones, who last competed in the Octagon back in 2017 defeating his arch-rival Daniel Cormier to win the Light Heavyweight Title for a record second-time, now has the chance of becoming a three-time LHW Champion.

However, prior to Jones' title clash against Gustafsson this Sunday, Jones tested positive for an 'atypical' finding in his system, as UFC changed their location to Los Angeles for UFC 232.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of his upcoming Light Heavyweight Title fight against Alexander Gustafsson this Sunday, Jon Jones got into a heated exchange with reported Izabelle Kostic from the Swedish MMA website Kimura.se, who criticized Jones of being the center of yet another drug test controversy prior to a big title fight.

Jones, in response, asked Kostic to ask the next question instead and then gave her a thumbs down, asking someone to take the mic from her hand and hand it over to a better journalist who had better questions.

Amidst all the boos from the Los Angeles crowd, Jones further went off on Kostic, stating the following: “Better journalism. You s*ck. Have you been listening?” (H/T: MMAjunkie)

What's next?

Jon Jones will make his UFC return this Sunday with Los Angeles, California, as he gets set to main event and challenge for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title in a highly awaited rematch against Alexander Gustafsson.

