UFC News: Jon Jones is 'clean'; releases statement on anomalous drug screening by USADA

Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
49   //    24 Dec 2018, 12:09 IST

Jon 'Bones' Jones
Jon 'Bones' Jones

What's the story?

On the precipice of the UFC's last event of 2018, UFC 232, the United States Anti-Doping Agency found Jon Jones to have tested positive, yet again, for a trace amount of Turinabol in his system.

Although it may seem as though Jones has gone down the road of failed drug tests once again, investigators further found the steroid amount to be significantly small. Jones has been pronounced clean to fight at UFC 232, and the former champion wasted no time in releasing a statement on the same.

In case you didn't know...

Early this month, a drug screening was conducted by USADA in determining Jon Jones' readiness to compete for the championship belt against Alexander Gustafsson in their much-awaited rematch on December 29th, 2018.

This 'abnormal' drug test found trace amounts of Turinabol metabolites in Jones' system, leaving the case in regards to his contention for the title open for speculation and debate.

UFC 232 was earlier scheduled to take center stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson were slated to fight for the vacant light heavyweight championship belt.

Soon after this month's drug screening, the Nevada State Athletic Commission turned down the sanctioning of the UFC 232 main event fight between the two light heavyweight giants.

The venue for the event, however, has been shifted to The Forum in Inglewood, California, after the California State Athletic Commission agreed to grant Jones with a license to fight in the state of California.

The heart of the matter

Following the recent news regarding his drug test results, the former UFC champion took to Twitter to give a statement on the situation.

Fierce Octagon rival of Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, was one of the first to react on the matter. The current double-division champion, once again, brought Jones' supposed 'cheating' allegations back to life.

Jones, however, was swift with his reply to his arch-nemesis, Cormier, by sending out the following tweet in response.

What's next?

UFC 232 will move to the state of California and take place on the night of December 29th, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California. Although the main focus will be the title fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson for the time being, a third fight between Cormier and Jones may be inevitable considering the beef between the two.

Do you think we are in for a trilogy fight between Jon 'Bones' Jones and Daniel Cormier? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

