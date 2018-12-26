UFC News: Jon Jones is still keen on a fight against Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones

What's the story?

Despite his upcoming highly awaited rematch against Alexander Gustafsson, former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones hasn't forgotten about his potential super fight against Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to his UFC return in 2017 at UFC 214, Jon Jones ignited a rivalry with former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar. Having won the Light Heavyweight Title for a record second-time, Jones called out Lesnar to a potential Heavyweight fight, however, due to yet another untimely suspension, a fight between the two never actually took place.

The heart of the matter

A fight against former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar is definitely in the back of the mind of two-time Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, who during a recent UFC 232 Press Conference Call per MMA Fighting, stated that fighting against Brock Lesnar is always appealing. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“Fighting Brock Lesnar is always appealing. That’s a win-win situation. That’s a huge money fight and that’s me fighting a guy who’s a hell of a lot bigger than me and everyone wins in that situation."

Furthermore, Jones stated that a fight with Lesnar will definitely be good for the sport and it'd be good for everybody involved with the sport of MMA.

“I win because of the courage it takes to step in there against a guy who’s way bigger than you, I win because of the pay-per-view that will follow, the fans will win. It would be great for the sport and it’d be good for everyone involved. So I’m totally up for that.”

What's next?

Jon Jones will make his UFC return this Sunday with Los Angeles, California, as he gets set to main event and challenge for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title in a highly awaited rematch against Alexander Gustafsson.

If victorious, expect Jones to call out either his arch-rival and current UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier or WWE star Brock Lesnar.

