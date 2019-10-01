UFC News: Jon Jones reacts to a former World Champion's surprising callout

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 30 // 01 Oct 2019, 09:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Jones

Chris Weidman is all set to move to the Light Heavyweight division and the former Middleweight Champion already has his sights set on possibly taking on Jon Jones in the future.

Weidman recently made a few eyebrow-raising comments when he appeared on Submission Radio. He claimed that he may have the blueprint to beat Bones while also saying that the polarizing Light Heavyweight does have a few holes in his game.

“I don’t think he’s looked that good, I don’t think he’s looked as dangerous. He’s not finishing, and I see there’s a lot of… he’s great, but I see there’s definitely holes in there. “I always believed there’s a blueprint to beat him. You see it a little bit more, but I always knew he’s beatable, and I think if it was a guy like me with power in the hands and also the wrestling that’s better and jiu-jitsu.

So, I think that’s really I take it to him. But no one’s been able to do that yet. He’s done a great job, he adjusts really well in there. So, that’s the goal, is to get in there with him.”

Jon Jones took to his Instagram account and responded to Weidman's claims with the following comment:

“Yo I’m just checking the news. Somebody tell Chris Weidman he don’t wanna fight me. Stop. Hey Chris, stop. Be careful with that target you’re staring at on my back, it just might bite you in the a**."

Jon Jones last fought against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in July and notched up a close split decision victory in the title defence.

Reports state that Jones will fight once more before 2020 comes to a close, however, the identity of his next opponent has not been revealed.

Weidman is slated to take on #4 ranked Light Heavyweight Dominick Reyes on October 18th in Boston. Could a win over the undefeated Reyes be enough to get Weidman a crack at Jones' title?

Sound off in the comments section below!

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!