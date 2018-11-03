UFC News: Jon Jones returns, shoves Gustafsson during face off

The GOAT (?) is back

What's the story?

The embattled GOAT (kind of) is back to the UFC after what seems like yet another year spent searching for redemption and a chance to do what he does best - fight.

And he's picking up straight where he left off against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on December 30 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jones and Gustafsson attended a press conference for the event along with the co-headliners of the card, UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight women's champions Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg who fight each other in a super fight.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones was flagged by USADA for trace amounts of turinabol in his system in an out of competition sample related to his UFC 214 fight against Daniel Cormier. As a result, he served out a reduced 15 month suspension and is returning to fight for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship that he never really lost.

Jones fights Gustafsson who gave him, arguably, his toughest fight ever when they battled in a 5 round war at UFC 165 in 2013.

The heart of the matter

Jones and Gustafsson went back and forth a little bit on the microphone during the press conference, with neither man willing to yield an inch in the mental battle, but most of the questions centered around Jones' latest comeback trail and what is different about this time after the number of setbacks he's faced over the years.

Gustafsson was also asked who was a tougher fight for him, Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier and he accepted that it was the former. However, the main talking point arose during the faceoffs as Jon Jones ended up shoving Alexander Gustafsson, forcing Dana White to intercede and separate the two fighters.

What's next?

Hopefully, Jon Jones stays out of any trouble leading up to UFC 232 and we can run back what is widely considered to be the greatest Light Heavyweight Title fight in UFC history between two absolute beasts in Jones and Gustafsson.

Meanwhile, should Daniel Cormier lose to Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, a trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones isn't out of the question either.