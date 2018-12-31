UFC News: Jon Jones says that the third fight against Alexander Gustafsson is inevitable

Jon Jones could lock horns with Gustafsson once again

What's the story?

After a triumphant win over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232, now three-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones believes that he definitely hasn't seen the last of the menacing Swede fighter and hopes to cross paths with 'The Mauler' again in the future.

In case you didn't know...

In the main event of UFC 232, Jon Jones made his return to the UFC for the first time since UFC 214 in 2017. Jones, who faced Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch from UFC 165 from 2013, comprehensively defeated 'The Mauler' via TKO in the third round of their fight to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for the record third time in his career.

The heart of the matter

After capturing the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for a record third time at UFC 232 in Los Angeles, Jon Jones was interviewed by the media in his post-fight press conference and during the interaction, Jones stated that the third fight against Alexander Gustafsson is inevitable and is rather bound to happen in the future.

Jones further stated that he would definitely love to see Gustafsson keep his head high even in defeat and know the fact that he is one of the top contenders' in the Light Heavyweight Division today. (H/T: MMAjunkie)

“I think (the story of who is better is) closed. But I also am smart enough to know that Gustafsson will fight his way back to the top. A third fight’s inevitable. For him to keep his head high, that’s what I would like to see from him. Keep his head high and know that he is right there with the top of that division. To develop his game. I need Gustafsson to keep sharp. I need to know that there’s guys like him out there. Stay sharp, keep your head high, back to the drawing board and do it again.”

What's next?

Jon Jones' next opponent in the Octagon could very well be his arch-rival, Daniel Cormier. A third fight between the two men is being discussed right now and could take place in the Heavyweight Division as well.

