UFC News: Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson rematch set for UFC 232

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
42   //    11 Oct 2018, 01:30 IST

The rematch is set
The rematch is set

What's the story?

After five years in the making, the much-awaited rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson is finally official and will take place in UFC 232.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced that two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had received a 15-month ban for the use of steroids in his UFC 214 rematch against Daniel Cormier.

If found guilty, Jones would've been subsequently banned for a total of four years, however, as per the USADA's claims, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was apparently caught cheating unintentionally. Therefore, despite being stripped of his Light Heavyweight Title for the second time, Jones will now have the opportunity to get back into the Octagon later this year.

The heart of the matter

Jones will make his return to Octagon competition on the 29th of December, 2018 when he steps back into the cage against his arch-rival Alexander Gustaffson, who has been pleading for a rematch with Jones for a long time.

Initially reported by ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the rematch between Jones and Gustafsson will take place at UFC 232 in the main event of the evening.

As noted, as soon as the fight begins, Daniel Cormier will also be stripped of the LHW Title as he eventually shifts his focus towards the Heavyweight Division.

What's next?

UFC 232 takes place on the 29th of December, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and below is the updated card for the PPV:

#1. Jon Jones Vs Alexander Gustaffson- Light Heavyweight Championship

#2. Amanda Nunes vs Cris Cyborg- UFC Women's Featherweight Championship

#3. Ilir Latifi vs Corey Anderson

#4. BJ Penn vs Ryan Hall

#5. Michael Chiesa vs Carlos Condit

UFC 232 will mark the final UFC PPV of 2018 and will feature the UFC 165 rematch between The Mauler and Jonny Bones.

