UFC News: Jon Jones will not fight Daniel Cormier at heavyweight; 'that's his zone,' claims ex-champion

Prathik J. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 62 // 29 Dec 2018, 15:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 214: Weigh-ins

What's the story?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and contender for the title at UFC 232, Jon Jones, has recently said that he will not fight arch-rival, Daniel Cormier, at heavyweight. Jones is scheduled to face Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight championship belt on December 29th, 2018, at The Forum, in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California.

In case you didn't know...

Soon after defeating Volkan Oezdemir and retaining his 205-pound belt in the process, Daniel Cormier made a move towards the division of the big boys by challenging then-champion, Stipe Miocic, for the UFC's heavyweight championship title.

Cormier secured a first-round knockout victory against Miocic, making him the first fighter in UFC history to hold both the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts at the same time.

During the main event of UFC 230, Cormier went on to make his first successful title defense as UFC's double-division champion against fellow heavyweight, Derrick Lewis. Cormier has since confessed that he has a maximum of two more fights left in the UFC, forcing people to speculate whether one of them could be against his bitterest rival, Jon Jones.

"This fight is going to a lot different than the first fight, I feel it in my bones." -@JonnyBones pic.twitter.com/dh39250tBJ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 29, 2018

The heart of the matter

Jones recently appeared on the UFC 232 weigh-ins show on FOX Sports 1, where he said that in the context of a trilogy fight with Cormier, he would expect him to drop down to 205-pounds if he wants another shot at the light heavyweight title. He said:

“It’s up to Daniel Cormier to challenge me to get his belt back. I heard that he ended up relinquishing his belt, and I think that’s a good look. But at the end of the day, I know most people know that he never was the champion.

"Hats off to him for being the heavyweight champion of the world, but I’ve been the light heavyweight champion since 2011. That’s just facts. The belt was given to him. He has not beaten me. So, he can cancel all doubts by challenging me and really being a legit champ champ.”

Jones, following his fight against Cormier at UFC 214, went on to call out Brock Lesnar for a heavyweight title matchup, thereby expressing his willingness to move up to the heavyweight division. However, when asked if he would face DC for the title, at heavyweight, this is what 'Bones' had to say:

Advertisement

“Nah, no. He looks good at heavyweight. He’s designed to be a heavyweight. He’s comfortable there. He naturally goes to heavyweight between every fight. That is his spot, and like I said, he makes a great heavyweight champion.

"Even before fighting me, he was on a tear at heavyweight. That’s his zone. I have no reason to challenge him at heavyweight, because for me it’s not personal."

What's next?

Given the state of affairs in the UFC following Jones' return to the Octagon, a third fight against Cormier seems inevitable. If Jones manages to take the win at UFC 232 against Gustafsson, Cormier may just shed those extra few pounds to fight for the light heavyweight title once again.

Do you think a trilogy fight between Jones and Cormier could potentially be on the cards? If so, what weight class do you think they should fight against each other in?

Be sure to leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement