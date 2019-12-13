UFC News: Jorge Masvidal accuses Colvy Covington of betraying him

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

Ahead of his title fight against Kamaru Usman in the main-event of UFC 245, Colby Covington has been grabbing all the headlines. Now his friend and teammate turned rival Jorge Masvidal has fired shots at the outspoken fighter.

Covington had claimed that Masvidal lied about him not paying a coach from the American Top Team gym and that he would beat Masvidal easily. Covington also accused the 'BMF' champ of being a selfish training partner.

Masvidal recently took to Twitter to reply to Covington and in the process, brought up incidents from the past that indicate that Covington took advantage of Masvidal's friendship.

Remember when I used to let you sleep on the couch? #hitemup you were crying cause those Brazilian girls punked you and I put you on. I fed you, clothed you and you sold out for 7 likes sad that’s all you got for a title fight. 13th disciple is a (expletive).

In another tweet, Masvidal reminded Covington about the time when their teammate Gleison Tibau apparently beat 'Chaos' up in sparring.

Remember when your (expletive) got tried on south beach and me and Ike had to save you from some real goons? When tibau whooped you up so hard in sparring and you came crying to me asking if it’s ok to be scared?

Covington and Masvidal's rivalry might culminate into a fight in the near future but the latter must now shift his focus towards the fight against Kamaru Usman on Saturday.