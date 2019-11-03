UFC news: Jorge Masvidal blasts Conor McGregor; laughs off fight rumors

No one is happy with how the BMF title fight at UFC 244 between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal ended, least of all the fighters themselves. But the truth is that ‘Gamebred’ will be holding the title for now unless a rematch happens, and the chances of that happening are quite slim.

Masvidal showed displeasure in the Octagon at the turn of events when NYSAC Chief Medical Officer Nitin K. Sethi called off the fight due to a bad right eye of Diaz’s. The eye was busted open in a close tussle during the first round when Masvidal dropped Diaz to the ground. It only got worse in the subsequent rounds, although Diaz, true to his nature, never seemed to be giving up.

In the post-event press conference, Masvidal praised Diaz for his resilience, saying that the same blows he delivered had knocked other fighters far more easily, but not Diaz. However, he does not have similar respects for another fighter, whose much-awaited return to the Octagon is scheduled to be in January, 2020.

Jorge Masvidal: I’ll f*** Conor McGregor up

When asked about a possible fight with Conor McGregor, Masvidal was amused by the suggestion and had a straight answer for the reporters, while asking for more pizza from someone offstage, which arrive soon afterwards.

"I'll fuck that little guy up, man. He's a f***ing mi**et. Dana White, president of this m*********ing company said that I'm too much man for him. I get why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he's been pulling. But he don't want this s***. He's just talking so that he gets his name out there."

He even brought up the incident of McGregor assaulting a senior citizen at an Irish pub last April, to which he has recently pleaded guilty and has been fined.

"He punches old people in the face, because those are the fights that he can win."

Clearly, he has no interest in fighting it out with McGregor anytime soon. But whether there will be a rematch of the BMF title, is literally anybody’s guess.

