UFC News: Jorge Masvidal's coach says rematch with Nate Diaz won't be any different

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in what was considered a very controversial ending. However, Dana White insisted that Diaz's cut was far worse than what it appeared and as the days pass, it seems like the doctor's call may not have been as bad as many had anticipated.

Jorge Masvidal's coach Mike Brown spoke to MMA Fighting and revealed a part of the gameplan against Diaz:

“Basically, [the game plan] was beat him up with kicks and fight him in the clinch, then beat him in the clinch. If it goes to the ground, be on top. Get our head free, good posture, ground and pound and kind of exactly what you saw was the game plan.”

He said that there were a couple of things that he wanted to do but didn't and refused to reveal it just in case they face off again. He also said that it went a lot better than expected and was confident that Masvidal was better in certain areas.

Brown insisted that a rematch would produce the same results:

“That was pretty damn one-sided. He won all three rounds, all three were pretty one-sided. I think that’s how it’s always going to be."

It's possible that stylistically, Masvidal was a nightmare of a match-up for Diaz. While Masvidal told Diaz immediately after that they'd run it back, Dana White didn't seem too interested at first.

He's likely next in line for a title shot and could face the winner of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at UFC 245. Ultimately, the ball is in Masvidal's court as to whether he wants to fight Diaz again or wait it out for a title shot. He has a lot of momentum going for him right now.

Mike Brown said that Masvidal is looking for the biggest paycheque and believes that he will have a rematch with Diaz.

“In a way, I think he told them he’ll do it again and Jorge is a man of his word. He’ll fight Diaz again. Whether it’s in a few months or in one year, they’ll fight again I’m sure. It’s just about the timing."