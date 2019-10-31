UFC News: Jorge Masvidal gets fans to fight at UFC 244 open workouts

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

This weekend Jorge Masvidal will face off with Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 for the title of 'baddest m***********r in the game'. So what better way to kick off proceedings than throwing away the rule book, and organising an unsanctioned fight between two fans at the UFC's open workouts?

The UFC regularly host open workouts as a way for the media and fans to get an up close and personal look at their favourite fighters as they prepare for battle inside the cage.

However, it would appear that Jorge Masvidal had no intention of showing off his skills on this occasion. Instead, he elected to invite two fans onto the stage to battle it out in a body shots only sparring session.

The willing participants seemed more than happy to oblige...

Many fighters have been known to find ways of spicing up their open workouts to keep themselves entertained in the past. Holly Holm regularly adds dance routines into her repertoire, while Max Holloway likes to involve his young son, affectionately known as 'Mini Blessed' by the MMA community.

The sparring sessions between fans thankfully remained light-hearted and fun, however you have to imagine that the PR team at the UFC will be ensuring that Masvidal does not make a habit of pitting complete strangers against each other in front of the world's media in the future.

Jorge Masvidal will now be completing the final stages of his preparation to face Nate Diaz this weekend, as they fight it out for the newly-created BMF Title at Madison Square Garden.

While many have come forward to vocalise their dislike of the UFC's newest belt, no-one can deny that we are in line for what should be a fight for the ages this weekend at UFC 244.