UFC News: Jorge Masvidal gives an update on Nick Diaz fight and upcoming plans

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Jorge Masvidal has now gained so much momentum and popularity in 2019 that he has various money fights on his table. His next big gig is a commentary role where he will be on the commentary booth for Combates Americas for the Tito Ortiz vs Alberto Del Rio PPV.

Some of the big-name fights that he has on his plate are one against Nick Diaz and the other against Conor McGregor, both of whom have stated their desire to fight him. Even though he's next in line for a title shot with his win streak, it isn't the title he's necessarily interested in - it's the biggest paycheque.

When interviewed by Fansided to promote his role in Comates Americas, Masvidal was asked about an update on the fight with Nick Diaz and what lies ahead for him and the "BMF" Champion said that he's unsure because of Diaz still needing to get cleared by USADA. Here's what he said:

No, we’re not really. Time waits for no man. Nick’s got his own thing going on. When he gets cleared by USADA and everything comes correct, who knows when that time will be. I’m not waiting for no man. So, if it happens, it happens. I’m just waiting for the biggest paycheck possible. If it’s Conor [McGregor]. If it’s Floyd [Mayweather]. If it’s Nick. The quickest one and the one with the most dollar signs attached to it. That’s all it is.

He responded to people criticizing him for chasing money

I’ve been in this sport for 16 years and to those new people listening or just saying, “Oh, he’s a money-hungry wh**e”. You’re right. I’m a wh**e. But, I’m also money hungry because I’ve been doing this 16 years. I fought the best of the best, never said no, never had an injury to have me pulled out of a fight. I never missed weight.

He said that he's justified in cashing in when he has the opportunity to:

I played everything to the way that you’re supposed to, to earn these paychecks, so now I’m in a position to get big paychecks. I’m going to cash in on them. No matter what. I got different lottery tickets in my hand. It’s just a matter of time when I stop being lazy, go to the gas station and turn the scratch-offs in because I’ve been working for them. I already got them. Now, I just gotta go cash them in.

We strongly believe that Masvidal has every right to chase after the biggest paycheque as anyone would do in his situation. While it would be great to see him fight for the title, he justifiably wants to make the most out of his career before he calls it quits.

Hopefully, it materializes with big money fights for him.