UFC News- Jorge Masvidal gives his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Jorge Masvidal/ UFC 246 poster

The MMA fraternity is waiting with bated breath for UFC 246 as Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon after a lengthy layoff for a tantalizing clash against Donald Cerrone on January 18th.

As is the case with every major fight card, the pros are chiming in with their respective predictions and Jorge Masvidal was recently asked about his thoughts about the UFC 246 main event by ESPN.

Gamebred astutely broke down the fight by weighing in the strengths, weaknesses and fighting patterns of both fighters. He stated that McGregor comes off the block quicker while Cerrone is traditionally known to be a slow starter. He explained how Cowboy would hold the edge as the fight goes longer if he uses his grappling skills.

McGregor has had difficulties dealing with wrestlers in the past and Masvidal felt Cerrone can exploit the glaring chink in the Irishman's gameplan.

Masvidal, however, gave McGregor the advantage if Cerrone decides to strictly keep it a stand-up affair for the first few rounds. He even added that Mcgregor could get the job done within two rounds if they engage in a striking battle.

“It can go many ways. Conor is great off the block. He’s phenomenal off the start. Cowboy is a slow starter. Conor has tremendous speed and timing in the beginning, good power, so I think he can catch him early. If Cowboy comes out to grapple like he has in the past with decent strikers and even good grapplers like Rick Story, who he was able to take down and create a lot of offense like that … if that Cowboy comes out, he can mix things up real nice. And then he can start to flow and get into his game of high kicks and punching and being tricky, like a dual threat to Conor.”

“If (Cerrone) just comes out to fight it out, I see Conor winning within the first two rounds.” H/t Credit: MMAJunkie

