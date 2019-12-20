UFC News: Jorge Masvidal glad Colby Covington got his jaw broken, says he will 'baptize' Conor McGregor next

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 20, 2019

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

For 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal, Christmas came early as his friend turned arch rival Colby Covington got beaten, battered and bruised at the main event of UFC 245 by 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman.

Speaking to Jim Rome, Masvidal said that even though he wanted to hurt Covington personally, he is glad that the outspoken fighter got his jaw broken because he deserved every bit of it. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“At first, my initial thing was just to break his face and somebody beat me to that but his jaw is broken. That guy’s a clown and he got what he deserved.”

Masvidal confirmed that he has his sights set on the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but first, he wants to 'baptize' someone special.

“My journey’s been long. 16 years. I want to be handsomely rewarded, so the fight that can get the biggest zeroes attached to it, that’s the fight we’re gonna take. What the world is looking for is for him [McGregor] to suffer and get chastised for some of the things that he’s done in public. Everybody’s gonna feel sorry for him after the fight, I can tell you that much. They’ll forgive him all after the fight. This baptisms going to be a little extra for Mr. Conor.”