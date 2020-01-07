UFC News: Jorge Masvidal plans to defend 'BMF' honors against Conor McGregor next, may be present for January PPV

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Much like his idol 'Tony Montana' from popular movie Scarface, Jorge Masvidal is now the 'kingpin' of the fight business. He has finally reached a stage in his career when he can call the shots. Gamebred is one of the biggest stars in the sport right now and the top contender to be awarded the '2019 Fighter of the year'.

In terms of his next fight, choices are aplenty but Masvidal wants to sit back and see how the scenario is after Conor McGregor's comeback bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Masvidal has been recently linked to two huge fights - one for the Welterweight title against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman and the other, a probable defense of his newly acquired 'BMF' title against the Irishman in a money fight.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the latter's podcast, Masvidal revealed which fight he wants to take on next.

“(I would pick) the Conor fight because the Conor fight is not going to be there. The ‘Who?’ (Usman) is always going to be there. The owl, whatever they’re calling him. That fight is always going to be there. Somebody is always going to have that belt. So it’s not a big deal.”

Masvidal announced that he may be traveling to Vegas for UFC 246 and if McGregor wins and Masvidal is seated cageside, we might witness another legendary post-fight callout.