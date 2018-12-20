UFC News: Jorge Masvidal responds to Nick Diaz not willing to face him, calls out Neil Magny instead

Jorge Masvidal

What's the story?

It was initially reported by UFC President Dana White that Octagon veteran Nick Diaz would reportedly make his promotional return at UFC 235 against Jorge Masvidal.

However, since then Diaz has turned down the reports of a potential return and has definitely gotten Masvidal's attention as well.

In case you didn't know...

In 2015, Nick Diaz made his Octagon return after a long absence in a highly awaited fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 183. Diaz would eventually go on to lose the fight against Silva but shortly afterward, the Stockton native failed his post-fight drug test for marijuana metabolites.

After serving his suspension, Diaz would be eventually eligible to compete by April of 2018 and shortly afterward, a fight against Jorge Masvidal was reportedly being considered.

The heart of the matter

Despite UFC President Dana White claiming that Nick Diaz was reportedly on his way back to the UFC, it now looks like fight fans might just have to wait till Diaz actually makes up his mind about returning to the UFC, which by this point seems very unlikely.

Diaz, who was initially set to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235, took to his Twitter handle and judging by his latest tweet, it looks like Masvidal isn't keen on waiting for Diaz to accept a fight and is rather looking beyond a potential bout against the older Diaz Brother.

Masvidal claimed that he only wants to fight and get paid and additionally also called out Neil Magny as well. Magny, if you would recall, was recently defeated at UFC Fight Night Argentina by Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Everybody waiting on me to respond. I’m just waiting on a fight I need to get paid @NeilMagny where you at? #easymoney — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 17, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, Nick Diaz's Octagon return definitely isn't happening at UFC 235, however, Masvidal could very well be in Octagon action come March at UFC 235, which already features a fight between newest UFC signee Ben Askren, who makes his debut against former Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler.

Whereas, Mickey Gall will also be in action against veteran Diego Sanchez and Zabit Magomedsharipov will be facing Jeremy Stephens as well.

