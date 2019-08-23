UFC News: Jorge Masvidal reveals Nate Diaz fight can be blocked in only one manner

Jorge Masvidal

If the much-awaited Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz fight does not finally materialize, it would be because of UFC paying them inadequately, said Masvidal himself on Thursday.

The Welterweight fighter, who rose to fame after a five-second knock out win against Ben Askren last July, said to MMA Fighting at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, that neither he nor Diaz would be responsible if their bout does not end up happening, but it would be because UFC refused to give them the payment they want.

"Let's see how UFC plays, if they're gonna play hardball, or they gonna give into what the fans f***ing want. Are they gonna listen to the fans or not? If the fight doesn't get made, it's not because I don't want it or Nate doesn't want it - it's because we're not getting what we want.It's sad to say. That'd be the only way it doesn't go down."

Diaz's challenge to Masvidal after UFC 241

Nate Diaz called out Masvidal after coming back in the Octagon and clinching a victory at UFC 241 over former Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis in a Unanimous Decision last weekend. Masvidal was present at the event and cameras showed him reciprocating the challenge with a smile and pumped fists while Diaz gave his post-match interview.

But unless UFC offers them the right compensation, the match is not going to happen. Masvidal made his intentions clear when he knocked out Askren with a flying knee at UFC 239, that he was not in the Octagon for the Welterweight title but for a whole lot of money. He believes Diaz shares his view on the matter.

"I just know I've put my ducks in a row, Nate did the same thing. We're on a collision course: we gotta get compensated for it. That's it. That's all we're f***king saying. That's all I'm f***ing saying. I just want to get compensated for my f***ing services."

Whether the match will finally happen or not only time will tell.

H/T to Bloody Elbow for the quotes.