UFC News: Jorge Masvidal reveals why he thinks Dana White does not want him to fight Conor McGregor

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Jorge Masvidal is one of the top names in the world at the moment when it comes to MMA. During his long time with the company, Masvidal has never been shy to say what he wants, and his recent wins against Darren Till and Ben Askren has emboldened him even further.

In his recent interview with ESPN, Masvidal revealed the reason that he felt UFC and Dana White were not allowing a fight between him and Conor McGregor to take place.

Dana White on Jorge Masvidal fighting Conor McGregor

Masvidal has been vocal about wanting to fight Conor McGregor for some time now. Conor McGregor has also been open to the idea of such a fight taking place, but it was made clear that UFC did not want the fight to happen.

When Dana White talked about it previously, he said that Masvidal was too big for Conor McGregor, a comment that McGregor did not take too kindly. However, despite that, the fight is no closer to taking place, with Masvidal lined up for a fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Jorge Masvidal says fight with Conor McGregor would lead to a murder charge

Jorge Masvidal said that the reason that UFC does not want a fight with Conor McGregor was that it would lead to a 'murder charge', indicating that he would kill McGregor if they ever entered the same Octagon.

“That fight...the president deemed it not good because they don’t want a murder charge on them. They’re not going to allow that to happen.”

The president said we couldn’t compete because I’m too much man, so that can’t happen. We’re different spectrums. [Dana White] is not going to allow that to happen.” - h/t MMA Fighting

McGregor is unlikely to take this well. Given his history, he might insist on a fight with Masvidal despite all of this. For now, Masvidal will be fighting Nate Diaz as the headliner of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden.

