UFC News: Jorge Masvidal's manager confirms another major goal of his for 2020

R. Nath Published Jan 06, 2020

Jorge Masvidal has become one of those fighters who has transcended the championship. With his incredible year in 2019, following finishes over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz, he has become one of UFC's biggest prizefighters.

He's been open about the fact that his next fight needs to be the one with the "most zeroes" on his paycheque and two names who could give him what he wants are Conor McGregor and Nick Diaz. McGregor's situation, however, all depends on his upcoming fight against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

However, one of the biggest surprises for many fans is the fact that Masvidal showed less interest in a title fight despite being the rightful, next-in-line contender for Kamaru Usman and the Welterweight Championship. Jorge Masvidal's manager spoke to BJPenn.com and confirmed that Masvidal's plans in 2020 include winning the Welterweight strap.

“I will say this about Jorge, the belt means a lot to him,” Kawa said. “People may think it doesn’t, but it really does. It’s something he’s had his sights on for a long time. People don’t understand that the way to make money is to get the belt. Jorge, Nate and Conor, they’ve all kind of shown that they can be bigger than the belt. You can go out there and still make a whole lot of money if you can get out there, properly market yourself and make yourself a huge star. You can become one of the high-paid guys by being there.”

He doesn't believe that winning the title equates to being the best in the world. Rather, it's a means to get paid more. However, after winning the championship is when one has to prove why they're the best.

He went on to state that it's this very reason why he considers Jon Jones the greatest of all time and Demetrious Johnson right behind him. He concluded by saying.

“A belt shouldn’t determine who you are, but he has his sights set on that welterweight strap. He wants it and wants to show everybody, ‘hey, I’m not just the BMF [champ], because that was a belt created just for that fight, but I’m also the best in the world.

Masvidal fighting Kamaru Usman in 2020 is undoubtedly an interesting prospect. Who would walk out victorious in that bout?