UFC News: Jorge Masvidal's manager confirms fighter wants to take on Nick Diaz

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Nov 2019, 23:42 IST SHARE

Masvidal beat Nick's brother Nate at the main-event of UFC 244

The 'BMF' of the fight game, Jorge Masvidal is willing to go up against the elder brother of his opponent at UFC 244, Nick Diaz.

In a recent post on his Instagram profile, Masvidal’s co-manager Malki Kawa has responded to Diaz expressing the desire to fight Masvidal. In an appearance on the “Ariel Helwani” show, Diaz said that Masvidal's comments prior to the fight did not entertain him one bit and he took offense to Masvidal saying he would 'baptize' Diaz's younger brother Nick with his fists. (h/t MMA Fighting).

“You want to talk about baptizing my younger brother? That’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say. But you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. You’re already in a f*king position if you fight with me. You don’t talk like that to nobody.”

In his Instagram post, Kawa took a cue from the famous Al Pacino movie 'Scarface' and sent a message to Diaz. The post, which is a short clip shows an animated version of Masvidal dressed as the protagonist of the movie, drug lord Tony Montana and borrowing a famous dialogue from the movie, Masvidal says:

“(Expletive) the Diaz brothers! I’ll bury those cockroaches.”

Diaz was last seen inside the Octagon in his famous fight with the legendary Anderson Silva at UFC 183 back in 2019.