UFC News: Jorge Masvidal says Colby Covington got what he deserved at UFC 245

Dec 23, 2019

Jorge Masvidal is known not only for his immense skill inside the Octagon but also for his ability to create controversy outside of it. The man who defeated Nate Diaz to become the BMF Champion at UFC 244 had some harsh words for Colby Covington.

Covington suffered a major blow at the hands of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who broke Covington's jaw at UFC 245.

While speaking to Jim Rome, 'Gamebred' stated that he felt Covington getting his jaw broken was the universe setting things right.

At first, my initial thing was just to break his face but then my coach said ‘That’s gonna probably get you in jail and you’re not gonna be able to fight and blah blah blah. Let the universe take care of him. And his exact words were, ‘We’ll get him in the prize ring and break his jaw.’ Somebody beat me to that but his jaw is broken.”

The 35-year-old also stated that he is not one to bad-mouth other people because he isn't perfect himself. Masvidal added that he doesn't say controversial things just to get people talking about him but believes that Covington is the poster boy for that.

Now this individual, when people are trying to get a reaction out of him, he’s reporting people on Instagram! He took the comments off so you can’t comment on them and then he’s reporting people on Instagram that were commenting on him. He was saying how negative they are towards him and stuff. This is a guy that's calling people nerds and saying they live in their parents basements, marks, snowflakes, making fun of Brazilians. That guy’s a clown and he got what he deserved.