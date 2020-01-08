UFC News: Jorge Masvidal says Colby Covington hasn't returned to ATT since defeat, claims he's on a "witness protection program"

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Colby Covington has a lot of haters and that's no secret. However, what surprised some is the fact that he has a lot of heat in his gym ATT at Florida - where some of the most elite-level talent train.

Even his fellow teammate Joanna Jedrzejczyk openly admitted before UFC 245 that she hoped that Kamaru Usman would knock him out. Covington even made comments against his teammate Dustin Poirier.

When asked about Covington by Ariel Helwani on his MMA show, Jorge Masvidal sarcastically replied "Who?" and said that as soon as he got his jaw broken, he hasn't appeared at ATT (H/T MMA Mania).

“Look D, [Dustin Poirier] is going to get upset that I’m even saying this because it’s locker room talk. But, he’s like, ‘Yo man, where the f**k is Colby?’ So I’m like, don’t even worry about him because he’s on witness protection program.”

He concluded by saying that Covington got what he deserved with his broken jaw.

“But nah, that dude don’t go to the gym, man. He’s a punk and he got what he deserved.”

It's interesting to see how much heat Covington has at his gym. His issues with Masvidal started because of comments he made and the fact that he allegedly didn't make a payment to one of the main coaches.

Had Covington defeated Usman, he would have been a frontrunner to face Masvidal, but he has to go to the back of the line following his defeat by the Nigerian Nightmare.

Covington has hardly said a word since the defeat and will likely stay silent until the time comes again. He protested the stoppage at UFC 245 but many believed that the referee Marc Goddard was justified in his decision to end the fight. There were a few fighters, however, who believed otherwise, such as Bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling and former Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman.