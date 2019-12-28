UFC News: Jorge Masvidal takes a dig at Kamaru Usman for not acknowledging him

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019

If you even remotely follow the sport of MMA, there is no chance that you do not know who Jorge Masvidal is. The reigning 'BMF' title holder shot to fame in 2019 after knocking out Ben Askren with a highlight-reel flying knee within five seconds when the pair met at UFC 239. He followed it up with a spectacular performance against fight game veteran Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244. Masvidal lit Diaz up like a Christmas tree en-route to victory and rightfully captured the 'BMF' title.

Reigning UFC Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman recently refused to acknowledge Masvidal at a post-fight press conference when asked about the possibility of a title fight between the pair in the near future.

Masvidal has now responded to Usman's ignorance by releasing a video where Usman is seen acknowledging Masvidal and his skill-set ahead of the former's fight against Colby Covington at UFC 245.

Masvidal recently stated that though he is interested in fighting for the title at some point of time in his career, the fighter is currently more interested in a highly anticipated 'money fight' against Irish prizefighter Conor McGregor who is set to make a comeback next month as he takes on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. 'The Notorious One' is expected to call out Masvidal in the post-fight interview if he manages to get past Cerrone.