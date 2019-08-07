UFC News: Jorge Masvidal unhappy with Covington’s post-fight comments

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

What’s the story?

It is fair to describe both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal as two of the UFC’s more colorful characters. With both of the outspoken fighters currently occupying the top 5 of the welterweight division, it was only a matter of time before they would turn their attention towards each other.

In a recent fan Q&A session, Masvidal addressed the controversial post-fight comments made by Covington regarding injuries that were sustained by fellow UFC fight Matt Hughes...

“That’s not even remotely funny. That’s the stupidest sh*t I’ve ever heard if that’s real. Super distasteful.”

In case you didn’t know...

Covington put on a world-class display against Robbie Lawler last weekend at UFC on ESPN 5 in Newark, New Jersey. However, as so often is the case, it didn’t take long for Covington to ruffle a few feathers after his impressive victory.

During his post-fight interview, Covington made the following remarks...

““Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight. It’s a strong lesson that Robbie should’ve learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes. You stay off the tracks when the train’s coming through.”

The comments, of course, refer to the horrific train accident that involved UFC fighter Matt Hughes, who is still suffering from the effects of the incident to this day.

The heart of the matter...

While his performances have been undeniably superb – a big part of Colby’s rise to prominence has been down to his unique ability to create controversy and keep himself in the spotlight. Like it or not, Covington has kept his name on the tip of everyone’s tongue once again as he continues his journey to the top of the game.

What’s next?

With his win over Robbie Lawler, Covington appears to have cemented his spot as the number one contender for the UFC welterweight title.

Masvidal, on the other hand, has recently been trying to coax Conor McGregor into a fight. However, he will more than likely have the daunting task of going face to face with Leon Edwards before the year is out.