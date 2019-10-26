UFC News: Dana White confirms Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz to still take place as main event

The fight is going ahead!

One week before UFC 244, the world of MMA felt a hammer blow as Nate Diaz dropped a bombshell. He said that there had been positive results in his drug tests and denied that he had taken any substance. He challenged Dana White to clear his name, saying that he would not fight at UFC 244 if his reputation was damaged.

Jorge Masvidal sounded his support for Diaz saying that whatever else Diaz was, he was the cleanest fighter he knew.

Now, thankfully, it has been confirmed that the UFC fight between Masvidal and Diaz will proceed as planned. Dana White also confirmed the same in an Instagram post.

UFC announces update in UFC 244 main event proceedings

UFC announced that the bout would be going forward for the "BMF" title. The bout will headline the 500th event of the company after a scare due to Diaz's announcement. UFC has been working to ensure that its approach to handling cases of tainted supplements is fair to the fighters. UFC Vice President Jeff Novitzky noted that since 31st August the process had been in place since August and the new standards would see provisional suspensions on fighters such as Neil Magny lifted.

They also stated that UFC had consulted experts who had determined that there was no performance-enhancing benefit from the minimal amount of LGD-4033 present in Diaz's system.

"Since August 31, 2019, several UFC athletes have had their provisional suspensions lifted based on the implementation of decision concentration levels, including Neil Magny. Mr. Magny’s provisional suspension was due to a positive sample of containing a prohibited SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator), known as LGD-4033, or Ligandrol, in an amount below the decision concentration level for this substance. Mr. Magny’s atypical finding was reviewed by USADA and it was concluded that no other facts or circumstances were present that would have resulted in an anti-doping policy violation by, or sanction by, Mr. Magny."

"Mr. Diaz has not committed an anti-doping violation, has not been provisionally suspended and is not subject to any sanctions. Additionally, UFC has been informed by independent experts who have determined that there is unequivocally no appreciable performance enhancing or therapeutic benefit from the significantly limited amount of LGD-4033 that may be present in his system, which is roughly 10,000 times lower than one LGD-4033 therapeutic dose.”

With this latest update, it's clear that the fight will continue and the findings will not stop the 'BMF' title fight from taking place. Dana White's Instagram post confirmed the same and said that he knew that Nate Diaz would never cheat.

