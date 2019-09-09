UFC News: Jorge Masvidal wants The Rock to hand him 'BMF Belt' at UFC 244

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal will request that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the man to put the 'BMF belt' around his waist should he beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244 later this year.

It was announced last week that Diaz and Masvidal will headline UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in November. While it is unusual for a non-title fight to headline an event, it is fair to say that the announcement has been well received by MMA fans around the world.

The 'BMF Belt'

When Diaz spoke to Joe Rogan after he returned with an emphatic victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, he called out Jorge Masvidal, whilst stating...

“Now we’re fighting for the baddest motherf***er-in-the-game belt. And that’s mine.”

The fictional belt instantly went viral, with fans around the world speculating whether the UFC would allow Nate Diaz to get a physical belt made up to defend against Masvidal.

While it would undoubtedly be an absolute hit on social media, unfortunately, it seems incredibly unlikely that the UFC will be promoting something called 'the baddest motherf***er belt' on global television any time soon.

The Rock says...

Among those to express their excitement for the fight between Diaz and Masvidal at MSG was none other than Dwayne Johnson, who took to Instagram to reveal he would "Do all [he] can to be there for this one."

Never one to miss an opportunity to self-promote, Masvidal has gone public with his desire to have The Rock involved in the first-ever defense of 'The BMF Belt'.

.@TheRock I’m telling @danawhite i want you to put it around my waist 305 all day 🙌🏼 #supernecessary https://t.co/iLVTW6i92q — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 9, 2019

While the UFC may not be keen on commissioning a belt to be defended in this manner, you can bet that they would jump at any opportunity to have Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson involved in one of their events in any capacity.