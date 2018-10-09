UFC News: Jose Aldo calls out Conor McGregor for a rematch following UFC 229 loss

McGregor and Aldo could run back the clock once again

What's the story?

Following Conor McGregor's disappointing loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, the Irishman has now been called out for another historic rematch against his former Featherweight rival Jose Aldo.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo squared off way back at UFC 194 in what was billed as the biggest fight in UFC Featherweight Division history. McGregor, a former Interim UFC Featherweight Champion, came into the fight in order to solidify his place as the greatest featherweight fighter of all time and the Irishman eventually did so when he knocked out Aldo within 13 seconds of the very first round.

McGregor's TKO win over the Brazilian till date remains as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history and surely is one of the most memorable moments in Conor McGregor's celebrated UFC career.

The heart of the matter

At UFC 229, former two-division UFC World Champion Conor McGregor suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of current Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who made the Irishman tap out in the fourth round of their fight in order to retain his 155-pound championship belt.

Coming into this fight, McGregor had previously competed in the Octagon two and a half years ago against Eddie Alvarez and with Khabib Nurmagomedov causing an absolute melee by the end of UFC 229, it is pretty uncertain who McGregor's next opponent in the Octagon is going to be.

However, one man who is apparently willing to step to the plate is former Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo, who for quite some time has been calling for a UFC 194 rematch against The Notorious One.

Earlier today, Aldo took it to his social media handles and stated that "It's Time", indicating towards a rematch against McGregor in the process.

Não tem pra onde correr!

Chegou a hora!

it's time! @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/JZLFgr64ct — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) October 9, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor is seemingly calling for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, the Dagestani's future in the Octagon seems uncertain right now, considering the chaos he ignited at UFC 229.

Could we possibly witness a rematch between McGregor and Aldo instead?