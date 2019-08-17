UFC News: Jose Aldo considering a move to the Bantamweight division

Jose Aldo could be dropping down to Bantamweight

UFC Featherweight veteran Jose Aldo has announced that he remains interested in a move to the Bantamweight Division, as the former UFC Featherweight Champion stays open to a title shot in a different division.

Jose Aldo's Featherweight dominance

With World Extreme Cagefighting merging with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2010, Jose Aldo was awarded the UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 123. During his reign as Featherweight Champion, Aldo defended his title against the likes of Kenny Florian, Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, and Ricardo Lamas.

At UFC 194, Aldo was knocked out within 13 seconds of the first round in his title unification bout against Conor McGregor. However, following McGregor's inactivity in the Octagon, the Irishman was stripped as the Featherweight Champion, as Aldo faced interim Featherweight Champion Max Holloway in another title unification bout. Aldo eventually suffered two back-to-back losses to Holloway and in his latest fight at UFC 237, the Brazilian lost to Alex Volkanovski.

Jose Aldo to Bantamweight?

While speaking with Combate very recently, former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo claimed that he feels there is a real possibility of him moving to 61kg [135 pounds]. The Brazilian further said he's open to a move to the Bantamweight division and is looking for a shot at Henry Cejudo's title right off the bat. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I sat down with everybody, did a study, and I think there’s a real possibility I can make 61kg [135 pounds]. This is the new division I want to move to, and I’m asking for the title shot right away. That’s what matters for me now. Cejudo said he’s open to (fighting) anyone, so I’m open to that. I want the opportunity to fight against him and beat him.”

With Henry Cejudo claiming that he's open to fighting anyone in the Bantamweight division, it will be interesting to note if the UFC gives Aldo the next Bantamweight Title shot, given that Frankie Edgar also dropped down to Bantamweight very recently.