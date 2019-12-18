UFC News: Jose Aldo responds to Henry Cejudo's callout

Marlon Moraes v Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo exceeded expectations in his Bantamweight debut and many believed he looked just as good as he did at Featherweight. While most believed that he beat Marlon Moraes to a decision, the judges gave Moraes the nod instead, causing a bit of controversy.

One of the people who believed that Aldo won was none other than the Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo, who made a promo video on Instagram, calling out Aldo to fight him in "his" city of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Aldo has finally responded to the callout from the Champion.

Aldo told MMA Fighting that there was something was wrong with the Moraes fight. He mentioned that he celebrated after the third round, assuming he had won the fight.

“The guy (Moraes) didn’t want to fight. Fans were booing and I was putting pressure the entire time. I don’t know how they came up with that result. I’m the most honest guy in the world. If I think I lost, like the (Alexander) Volkanovski fight, I’ll say I lost. But I don’t think I lost this fight.

“I will beat everyone. I will become the bantamweight champion.”

Aldo said the date didn't matter. He simply wants Cejudo to sign the contract and prove that he truly wants to fight him at Rio De Janeiro

“If it’s in March or May, it doesn’t matter to me. I just want him to sign the contract so we can fight. I’ll start my diet and do whatever it takes.”

Dana White said post-UFC 245 that Cejudo vs Aldo interests him, but didn't confirm whether it'll be in the works. As of now, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling are the two top names to potentially get a title fight.

As for Magic Marlon Moraes, he won't be getting a title shot so quickly as Cejudo finished him earlier in 2019.